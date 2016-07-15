FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Infosys Q1 net profit up 13 pct but misses estimates; shares slide
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

Infosys Q1 net profit up 13 pct but misses estimates; shares slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 15 (Reuters) - India's second-largest IT services company Infosys Ltd said on Friday its first-quarter net profit grew 13 percent on new client wins but came in marginally below analysts' estimates, sending Bombay-listed shares sharply lower.

Consolidated net profit for the three months ended June 30 grew to 34.36 billion Indian rupees ($513 million) from 30.3 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said. Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 34.42 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

At 0455 GMT, Infosys shares in Bombay were trading 8 percent lower.

$1 = 66.9300 Indian rupees Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.