India's Infosys says Q1 margin seen down 2 pct q/q
April 13, 2012 / 4:55 AM / 5 years ago

India's Infosys says Q1 margin seen down 2 pct q/q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, April 13 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd, India’s No.2 software services exporter, expects profit margin in the quarter to end-June to be 200 basis points lower than in the quarter to end-March, its chief financial officer said on Friday.

Margins would be hit by staff hiring charges and visa-related costs, V. Balakrishnan told reporters.

Bangalore-based Infosys posted a 27.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, but forecast lower-than-expected revenue growth for the current fiscal year due to an uncertain global economy and currency volatility.

