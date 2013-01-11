FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Infosys expects FY operating margin of 26 pct - CFO
January 11, 2013 / 4:41 AM / in 5 years

India's Infosys expects FY operating margin of 26 pct - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd, India’s second-biggest software services provider, expects operating margins for the financial year ending in March to be about 26 percent, Chief Financial Officer Rajiv Bansal said.

Operating margins for the year, excluding the Switzerland-based consultancy Lodestone Holdings that Infosys acquired recently, would be 26.3 percent, Bansal said on Friday.

Infosys posted stronger-than-expected profit for the third quarter of the financial year that began last April and raised its annual revenue forecast, sending its shares 13 percent higher.

