FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Founders of India IT firm Infosys selling shares worth $1.1 bln-IFR
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 8, 2014 / 1:25 AM / 3 years ago

Founders of India IT firm Infosys selling shares worth $1.1 bln-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Four of the founders of Infosys Ltd are seeking to raise about $1.1 billion by selling stakes in the Indian IT outsourcing company, IFR reported on Monday.

The founders are offering 32.6 million shares in Infosys at a fixed price of 1,988 Indian rupees ($32) each, a 4 percent discount to Friday’s close, the report said.

Deutsche Bank is the sole book runner and the books were covered just after the launch, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication said.

Infosys executives were not immediately available outside regular business hours. ($1 = 61.8830 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anuradha Subramanyan at IFR; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.