January 11, 2013 / 3:45 AM / in 5 years

India's Infosys shares surge at pre-open after Q3 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd shares were set to surge when markets open on Friday after the Indian software services provider’s October-December earnings beat estimates and the company raised its outlook.

Infosys shares were up 8.6 percent in pre-open trading. Indian stock markets open for trade at 0345 GMT.

Rivals were also set to gain after the Infosys results. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 2.5 percent in pre-open trading. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

