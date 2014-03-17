FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Infosys wins application development contract from Volvo
March 17, 2014

India's Infosys wins application development contract from Volvo

MUMBAI, March 17 (Reuters) - Infosys, India’s second-biggest IT outsourcer by revenue, said on Monday it has won a multi-year contract from Volvo Cars to provide application development services for its global operations.

Infosys will provide applications to support multiple operations, including marketing and sales, customer service, manufacturing, product development and corporate functions, it said in a statement. No financial details of the deal were disclosed.

Infosys has suffered a string of disappointing earnings results after focusing on proprietary software at the expense of bread-and-butter outsourcing contracts. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by David Goodman)

