Infosys says settles whistleblower lawsuit in the U.S.
December 14, 2012 / 11:36 AM / in 5 years

Infosys says settles whistleblower lawsuit in the U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Infosys, India’s No. 2 software services firm, said on Friday it settled a lawsuit filed by former employee Satya Dev Tripuraneni.

The lawsuit filed against the company has been withdrawn following successful mediation, the company said in a statement on its website. An amicable settlement has been reached without any admission of liability, Infosys said.

Tripuraneni, an American ex-employee, had said he was harassed by his supervisor after he accused Infosys of visa fraud, according to the lawsuit filed on Aug. 2 in the federal court for the Northern District of California.

A separate lawsuit by another employee Jack Palmer, alleging retaliation after pointing out what he said was the misuse of U.S. B1 visas, was thrown out by a U.S. judge in August. (Reporting By Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Anand Basu)

