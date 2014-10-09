FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Infovide-Matrix signs out-of-court settlement with ENEA concerning construction contract
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
October 9, 2014 / 8:01 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Infovide-Matrix signs out-of-court settlement with ENEA concerning construction contract

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Infovide-Matrix SA :

* Said on Wednesday that on Oct. 8 it signed an out-of-court settlement with ENEA SA concerning claims arising on the conclusion, execution or termination of the agreement signed on Sept. 18, 2012 for the construction and implementation of Customer Information System (Informatyczny System Obslugi Klientow - System ISOK) including billing system and CRM system

* Said following the settlement the company will pay ENEA total amount of 2.7 million zlotys that include 1.5 million zlotys received from the guarantor by way of payment of the guarantee and the amount of 1.2 million zlotys payable until Sept. 30, 2016

* Said ENEA will withdraw the lawsuit against the company along with statement on waiver of claims and the company will withdraw the lawsuit against ENEA along with statement on waiver of claims

* Said settlement exhausts all claims of the parties related to or arising from the conclusion, execution or termination of the construction agreement Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.