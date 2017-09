Aug 21 (Reuters) - Infranor Inter AG : * Says FY revenue up from 42.7 million CHF (2012/13) to 43.2 million CHF (2013/14) * Says FY net income of 1.0 million CHF versus 1.2 million CHF year ago * Says FY orders came in at CHF 43.2 million to 1% higher than in the previous

year (CHF 42.6 million) * Says expects for 2014/15 revenue of CHF 44 million and net profit after tax

of CHF 1.2 million * Source text-bit.ly/1sWkutW * Further company coverage