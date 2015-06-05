FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Infrastructure investor body appoints Prudential's Farnum-Schneider as chairman
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 5, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Infrastructure investor body appoints Prudential's Farnum-Schneider as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - The newly-formed Global Infrastructure Investor Association (GIIA) said on Friday it had appointed Matthew Farnum-Schneider, a managing director at insurer Prudential, as its first chairman.

Henk Huizing, investment director of Dutch pension fund PGGM, and Andrew Claerhout, head of infrastructure for Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, were appointed deputy chairmen for Europe and North America respectively, the GIIA added in a statement.

GIIA says it represents 25 global infrastructure investors with more than 200 billion euros ($222 billion) in infrastructure assets. Its members include the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Allianz Capital Partners and Goldman Sachs Infrastructure Partners.

The association was set up in March to help engagement with governments and regulators.

Governments are looking to the private sector to support infrastructure investment, but investors complain of a shortage of attractive projects in which to invest.

$1 = 0.9010 euros Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.