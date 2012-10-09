FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Infratil to issue bonds
October 9, 2012

NZ's Infratil to issue bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - New Zealand infrastructure investor Infratil Ltd is planning an issue of six year bonds, the company said on Tuesday.

It said the offer would be in two parts, the first of NZ$25 million in November 2018 bonds, with oversubscriptions of up to NZ$50 million.

The second part would allow holders of its existing bonds maturing November this year to exchange some or all of their holding for the new bonds.

The new bonds will offer an interest rate of 6.85 percent.

The managers of the offer are Forsyth Barr, ANZ, Craigs Investment Partners, First NZ Capital and Westpac Banking Corporation.

Gyles Beckford

