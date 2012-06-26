FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-NZ's Infratil says finance head to step down
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
June 26, 2012 / 4:06 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-NZ's Infratil says finance head to step down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the company)

WELLINGTON, June 26 - Infratil today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Baker, will step down from the role following seven years with the Company. Infratil’s Chief Executive, Marko Bogoievski indicated that Kevin will be moving to a full-time senior executive role with H.R.L. Morrison & Co and a recruitment process would commence immediately for a new CFO and Company Secretary for Infratil.

Marko noted the significant contribution Kevin had made to the development and quality of Infratil’s reporting, financial, risk and treasury activities during his time as Infratil CFO. “Kevin has built a very strong finance organisation at Infratil with real depth and capability across the group.”

Kevin’s new role would enable him to continue to contribute to Infratil’s investments and businesses through a broader executive role that includes finance, business development, and governance responsibilities. Kevin would retain his positions as Chairman of NZ Bus and as a director of Infratil’s growing energy businesses in Australia. Kevin would also continue as Morrison & Co’s Chief Financial Officer and executive Director.

