UPDATE 1-NZ's Infratil to float Z-Energy shares in Aug

WELLINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - New Zealand infrastructure investor Infratil Ltd and the state New Zealand Superannuation Fund will next month sell up to 60 percent of shares in Z-Energy, a petrol retailer, in the country’s second biggest float this year.

With shares indicatively priced between NZ$3.25-NZ$3.75 each, the company would be valued at up to NZ$1.5 billion ($1.2 billion).

The joint owners said on Thursday they would sell between 50 and 60 percent of the company, an increase on their original intention to sell 40-60 percent.

“This listing is an opportunity for investors to take a stake in a major infrastructure and retailing company that plays a significant role in keeping New Zealand’s economy moving,” said Infratil chief executive Marko Bogoievski.

The sale is expected to raise NZ$650 million to NZ$900 million, and the two companies plan to retain their reduced shareholding at least until next year’s half year results, likely November 2014.

The final price will be set after a bookbuild in mid-August and the stock will list on both the New Zealand and Australian exchanges.

A fund manager said the offer was likely to be well sought, with already talk of keen offshore investor interest.

“New Zealand is one of the very few destinations where there’s a lot of corporate activity ... global players who can invest ‘downunder’ are using this as an opportunity to get access to liquidity in companies which show long-term value,” said Tyndall Investments head of equities Rickey Ward.

First NZ Capital and Goldman Sachs have been appointed arrangers of the issue, and Craigs Investment Partners/Deutsche Bank and Forsyth Barr as joint lead managers.

The Z Energy IPO follows the float of 49 percent of the state-controlled power company Mighty River Power in May, which raised NZ$1.7 billion.

The government plans a partial-privatisation of Meridian Energy Ltd, which could be worth as much as NZ$3.2 billion, most probably after September.

Infratil and the NZ Superannuation Fund bought the network of more than 200 petrol stations from Shell Oil in 2010 for NZ$696 million.

Shares in Infratil last traded down 0.8 percent at NZ$2.47.

The NZ Superannuation Fund, which is a long term investment fund aimed at covering future pension costs, said Z-Energy now accounted for much more of its assets, and it wanted to sell down to reinvest.

Earlier this month, Z Energy said it expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of between NZ$195-NZ$215 million, against 2012/13 earnings of NZ$195 million.