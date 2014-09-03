Infront says reviewing options for the company

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Swiss sports marketing company Infront Sports & Media AG has begun a process to review options for the company, its chief executive said in an internal letter obtained by Reuters.

Infront, backed by private equity firm Bridgepoint, said it will undertake a variety of major expansion projects including new locations, properties and services, some of which will require additional investment.

Bridgepoint declined to comment, and Infront could not be immediately reached outside of normal business hours.

The review process by Infront, which has had large contracts with the FIFA World Cup since 2002, has received expressions of interest from potential investors, CEO Philippe Blatter said.

Blatter said he would continue to lead Infront, which represents six of the seven Olympic winter sport federations.

In July, the company raised an extra 155 million euros ($211.43 million) of loans to pay a dividend to private equity owner Bridgepoint.

Bridgepoint acquired Infront Sports in 2011 from Jacobs Holding and shareholder Martin Steinmeyer, financing the deal with equity and a vendor loan without new bank facilities.

In 2013 the buyout house raised 300 million euros of loans, of which 160 million euros was taken out as a dividend.

Based in Zug, Switzerland, Infront promotes sports events and handles media production and distribution rights for events including the FIFA World Cup and Olympic winter sports federations.