AIA front-runner to buy ING's Malaysia, Thai insurance units-sources
September 11, 2012 / 9:00 AM / 5 years ago

AIA front-runner to buy ING's Malaysia, Thai insurance units-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Asian insurer AIA Group Ltd has emerged as the front-runner to buy ING’s Malaysia and Thailand insurance operations, sources with knowledge of the matter said, in a deal that could be worth about $2 billion.

AIA’s purchase of ING’s Southeast Asian business would be a key step forward in the Dutch group’s long and complicated effort to auction off its Asia business.

Divesting Malaysia and Thailand would be the first piece sold in ING’s Asia divestment plan, which was launched earlier this year. ING originally had wanted to sell the whole Asia insurance operations, which has a book value of 6.1 billion euros ($7.8 billion), to one buyer.

But that hope faded after ING failed to attract a suitor for the entire Asian piece, forcing the company to auction off its Asia group in parts.

AIA and ING declined to comment. The sources did not want to be identified as the discussions were confidential.

