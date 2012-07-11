FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blackstone backs Wilson in ING Asian sale race -source
July 11, 2012 / 7:31 PM / in 5 years

Blackstone backs Wilson in ING Asian sale race -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Mark Wilson, the former chief executive of AIA Group Ltd, has won support from Blackstone Group LP in its quest for the Asia insurance unit of ING Groep NV, a source directly familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Buyout firm Blackstone has agreed to participate in Wilson’s consortium, which includes Swiss Re AG and other parties, the source said on condition of anonymity.

Blackstone declined to comment while Swiss Re and Wilson were not immediately available for comment.

ING’s sale of its Asian life insurance business would help the Dutch bancassurer to partly repay the 3 billion euros of state aid it received from the Dutch government.

