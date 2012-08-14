ING Asia sale raises regulatory hackles, may frustrate Dutch seller

* Foreign ownership limits in Malaysia, Thailand could delay sale

* Bidders could be asked to agree on partial sale or JV structure

* ING board considering final offers for assets - sources

By Denny Thomas and Clare Baldwin

HONG KONG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - As ING’s sale of its $7 billion Asia business enters the final stages, regulatory risks in Malaysia and Thailand remain a headache for potential buyers and could delay the region’s biggest insurance M&A deal.

The regulatory uncertainty is yet another stumbling block for ING as the Dutch bank and insurer seeks to dispose of its Asia insurance units to help repay a bailout from the Dutch government during the 2008 financial crisis.

Its Japan insurance unit, which accounts for nearly a third of ING’s assets in Asia by book value, has received lukewarm offers as suitors are wary of the 18 billion euros ($22.2 billion) of variable annuity policies that may turn into huge liabilities should capital markets plummet.

ING’s Southeast Asian insurance operations, accounting for over a fifth of its Asian book value, have drawn the most interest due to the region’s robust economic growth. But rules barring foreign companies from owning 100 percent of life insurance businesses in Malaysia and Thailand could frustrate ING’s attempt to sell the units in the two countries.

Bidders such as AIA Group Ltd and Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp face the risk of being forced to cut their stakes to comply with local laws if they eventually win the auction.

AIA and Manulife declined to comment.

“There’s not a lot of clarity around what’s going to happen with the ownership limits,” said Stanley Tsai, a Hong Kong-based insurance analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. “The regulatory approval process could take a lot longer than the bidding process.”

ING dispatched information on its Asian operations to prospective bidders almost six months ago. When its board met last week to discuss the company’s latest earnings performance, it also discussed the final offers for its Asia operations.

But the board did not identify any preferred bidders, said sources with direct knowledge of the matter, declining to be named as they were not authorised to discuss the sale.

In 2009, Malaysian regulator Bank Negara issued new guidelines limiting foreign ownership in the insurance sector to 70 percent to protect the local industry. Thailand recently raised the foreign ownership cap to 49 percent from 25 percent.

Foreign insurers including Singapore’s Great Eastern Holdings, ING and AIA were allowed to retain their 100 percent ownership because they began operating in those countries before the regulatory changes.

ING owns 100 percent of its Malaysian and Thai businesses and 60 percent of its Malaysian takaful joint venture, an Islamic-compliant insurance business.

An ING spokesperson declined to comment on how the foreign ownership issue might be resolved, but said in an e-mail that the Asia sales process is on track and that ING always acts in accordance with local regulators.

Bidders may join forces with local partners willing to buy stakes in ING’s operations, while others may lobby regulators on the merits of 100 percent ownership, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

“Any time you touch the financial sector in Asia, there are some regulatory risks to a transaction. And in this case, there is a compounding effect because ING has 100 percent ownership in jurisdictions where the foreign ownership limit is lower,” a source familiar with the ING sale process said.

“The key question is, will the regulator change the statute of the asset being sold,” said the source, who declined to be identified because the details of the transaction were private.

SOUTHEAST ASIA

Thai insurers need approval from the finance ministry to allow foreign shareholders to raise their holdings over 49 percent, and such situations are considered on a case-by-case basis, Pravej Ongartsittigul, secretary general of the Office of Insurance Commission, told Reuters.

He declined to comment specifically on ING, but said the regulator only makes concessions in exceptional cases and would be unlikely to do so in a normal stake transaction.

Earlier this year, the Thai regulators allowed Japan’s Tokio Marine Holdings to increase its stake in a Thai affiliate to raise funds to cover insurance claims after last year’s devastating floods.

A spokeswoman for Malaysia’s Bank Negara declined to comment on the ING sale and pointed to the foreign ownership rules that govern the country’s insurance industry.

ING’s Malaysian unit is valued at about $1.6 billion, the most valuable of the Dutch bancassurer’s Southeast Asian units, according to some estimates.

Life insurance premiums in Malaysia are forecast to grow 5.5 percent next year, and in Thailand 6 percent, according to Swiss Re estimates. That compares with the average 4.5 percent expansion in Asia.

Among the bidders vying for ING’s Southeast Asian units are Korean Life Insurance Co Ltd and Dai-ichi Life Insurance, Japan’s largest listed life insurer.

Depending on how strict the regulators wish to be, the Japanese and Korean companies may have an advantage in the final bidding process.

“Ownership limits are one issue. There are also concerns that if AIA ends up getting the Malaysian business, its market share will have doubled and the regulator may or may not be comfortable with that,” KBW’s Tsai said.

Korea Life declined to comment, while Dai-chi could not be reached for comment.

Manulife, which also has existing Malaysian operations, and whom sources say is also eyeing Aviva Plc’s Malaysian business as part of a broader, Asia expansion plan, could run into a similar problem.

One option for suitors would be to agree with the regulator on a time period over which to sell down their holdings to allowable levels. This solution could work for a new player entering the Malaysian market. For foreign companies with existing, 100 percent-owned operations this strategy could be less appealing.

“This route is not palatable to anyone who is already at 100 percent because it would imply a need to get your stake in your existing business down by 30 percent also,” a source with knowledge of the discussions said.

Suitors are more relaxed about Thailand, where JVs are structured so that most of the economic benefit from the partnership goes to the foreign partner while the local partner controls the voting rights, according to the source.

ING is also selling its stakes in insurance ventures in South Korea, India and China, after raising 15.2 billion euros from asset sales around the world so far.