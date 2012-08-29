FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2012 / 3:45 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-ING may sell $1 bln Hong Kong insurance unit in separate deal-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Separate HK sale may drag Asia auction but could help ING maximize sale proceeds

* Richard Li may be in lead for HK business - source

* Li also in race of SE Asia, but AIA, Manulife front-runners -sources

By Denny Thomas

HONG KONG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - ING is exploring a separate sale of its roughly $1 billion Hong Kong insurance business, sources said, a move that could further complicate the auction of its Asian operations.

The Dutch insurer is selling its Asia divisions to repay a 2008 government bailout. It failed to secure a single buyer for the entire Asian group, valued at about $7 billion. As a result, ING decided to split the auction into three pieces -- Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia.

The Hong Kong business was originally lumped in with Southeast Asia, together with Malaysia and Thailand. But with the Southeast Asia sale making slow progress due to foreign ownership restrictions, ING is keen to expedite parts of the nearly six-month old process.

