ING to sell HK, Macau, Thai insurance units to Richard Li for $2.14 bln
October 19, 2012 / 5:16 AM / 5 years ago

ING to sell HK, Macau, Thai insurance units to Richard Li for $2.14 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - ING is selling its Hong Kong, Macau and Thailand insurance units to businessman Richard Li, son of Asia’s richest man Li Ka-shing, for $2.14 billion in cash, the Dutch financial services company said in a statement on Friday.

The agreed price represents a multiple of 24.3 times estimated 2012 earnings.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2013, the statement added.

The deal is part of bailed-out ING’s global divestment plans and comes a week after it announced the sale of its Malaysian insurance business to AIA Group Ltd for $1.73 billion.

ING received 10 billion euro ($13.1 billion) in state aid during the 2008 financial crisis, and the asset sales would help it repay the bailout money.

Li’s successful bid marks his return to an industry he exited in 2007 and would help expand his business empire which is now made up of telecoms, media and funds management. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Clare Baldwin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

