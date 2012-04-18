FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Macquarie, Nikko eye ING's Asia asset management business-sources
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 18, 2012 / 7:45 AM / 5 years ago

Macquarie, Nikko eye ING's Asia asset management business-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG/SYDNEY April 18 (Reuters) - Australia’s Macquarie Group and Japan’s Nikko Asset Management are among the companies interested in buying ING’s Asian asset management business, sources said, in a deal that could be worth around $500-600 million.

The sale is part of ING’s plans to divest some of its Asian operations to repay the Dutch government’s 2008 bail-out funds.

ING is selling life insurance and investment management in two separate deals, which could raise more than $6.5 billion combined, sources previously told Reuters. It has asked suitors for the insurance business to submit first-round bids by the third week of May.

Other companies likely to express interest in the investment management sale include South Korea’s Mirae Asset and Fidelity Worldwide Investment, the sources, who had direct knowledge of the matter, said. The information booklet for the investment management sale is expected to go out starting this week, they added.

ING, Fidelity, Nikko, Macquarie and Mirae all declined to comment.

Life insurance companies bidding for ING’s life business are also among the dozen companies likely to participate in the asset management sale, the sources added.

The sources declined to be identified as the process is confidential. (Additional reporting by Nishant Kumar, Chikafumi Hodo and Miyoung Kim; Reporting by Denny Thomas and Narayanan Somasundaram)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.