FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UOB, Macquarie among bids for ING Asia division-sources
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 15, 2012 / 1:30 AM / 5 years ago

UOB, Macquarie among bids for ING Asia division-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 15 (Reuters) - Singapore’s United Overseas Bank and Australia’s Macquarie Group are among the suitors to submit first-round bids for ING’s Asia asset management business in a deal expected to be worth around $500 million to $600 million, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The auction is part of ING’s efforts to sell its roughly $7 billion Asian business and to use the proceeds to repay the state bailout it received after the Dutch bancassurer nearly collapsed during the 2008 financial crisis.

U.S.-based Principal Financial Group, Japan’s Nikko Asset Management and South Korea’s Hanwha Group, which runs the life insurance unit of Korea Life Insurance Group, have also placed initial bids, said the sources, who did not want to be named.

Credit Suisse is advising ING on the investment management sale. ING and Credit Suisse declined to comment.

UOB, Principal, Macquarie and Hanwha declined to comment. Nikko could not be immediately reached for comment.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.