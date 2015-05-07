FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish ING Bank Slaski Q1 net profit rises 2 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 7, 2015 / 6:02 AM / 2 years ago

Polish ING Bank Slaski Q1 net profit rises 2 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 7 (Reuters) - ING Bank Slaski, Poland’s fifth-largest lender by assets, reported on Thursday a 2 percent increase in first-quarter net profit, thanks to higher net income on investments.

The bank, a unit of Dutch ING Groep, said its net profit was 261 million zlotys ($73.15 million), compared with 212 million expected by analysts who contributed their forecasts to Thomson Reuters’ Eikon system and 255 million a year earlier.

ING Bank Slaski said its net income on investments jumped in the first quarter ended March to 52 million zlotys from 0.1 million a year earlier. Net interest income was flat at 569 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.5682 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.