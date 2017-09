WARSAW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - ING Bank Slaski booked a 30 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, a touch above analysts’ forecasts, as economic recovery spurs growth, it said on Wednesday.

Slaski, the Polish arm of Dutch ING, earned 282 million zlotys ($90 million) compared with 276 million consensus gathered in Reuters’ Eikon system and 217 million a year earlier. (1 US dollar = 3.1338 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)