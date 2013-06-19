FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ING offers to buy back government guaranteed bonds
June 19, 2013 / 6:37 AM / in 4 years

BRIEF-ING offers to buy back government guaranteed bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 19 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV : * Ing group : ing announces cash tender offers for government guaranteed notes * Ing - asks to tender any and all of the outstanding notes with a total

principal amount outstanding of EUR 4.0 billion * Ing - also has tender offer for certain of ing bank’s US dollar-denominated

government guaranteed notes with a principal of $2.25 billion * Based on ING Bank’s strong liquidity position and funding profile, and given the annual guarantee fee of 84 basis points on the Notes payable to the Dutch State and the short remaining tenor of the Notes, ING Bank is seeking to retire all or a portion of the Notes

