FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dai-ichi places 2nd round bid for ING SE Asia business-source
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 16, 2012 / 5:36 AM / in 5 years

Dai-ichi places 2nd round bid for ING SE Asia business-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 16 (Reuters) - Japan’s Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd has submitted a second-round bid to buy ING’s insurance operations in Southeast Asia, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Binding bids for ING’s Asia insurance and asset management operations are due on Monday, in a deal worth about $7 billion, separate sources previously told Reuters.

“Yes, Dai-ichi made an offer” the source said. The source declined to be identified as the matter was not public.

ING’s Southeast Asian business have been in hot demand, and the business could fetch about $2 billion, one person familiar with the matter previously told Reuters. Life insurance premiums in Southeast Asia are forecast to grow rapidly on the back of strong economic growth.

A spokesman for Dai-ichi declined to comment. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Emi Emoto and Ron Popeski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.