ING to cut another 2,400 Benelux jobs as Q4 falls short
February 13, 2013

ING to cut another 2,400 Benelux jobs as Q4 falls short

AMSTERDAM, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Dutch banking and insurance group ING on Wednesday reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit and announced yet another round of cost savings, cutting an additional 2,400 jobs.

Quarterly net profit was 1.434 billion euros; underlying pre-tax profit for the banking operations was 184 million euros, and at the insurance unit was 272 million euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a net profit of 1.587 billion euros; the banking and insurance arms were expected to report underlying profit of 290 million and 265 million respectively. (Reporting by Sara Webb)

