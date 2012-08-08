FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ING Q2 result misses, asset sales on track
August 8, 2012 / 5:20 AM / in 5 years

ING Q2 result misses, asset sales on track

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Dutch bank and insurer ING on Wednesday reported lower-than-expected second-quarter results, partly on provisions for loan losses.

It also said it was on track to sell its Asian insurance business and is preparing to list its European insurance unit.

Net profit fell 22.3 percent to 1.171 billion euros ($1.45 billion). Underlying pre-tax profit for the banking operations fell 13.1 percent to 995 million euros, while ING’s insurance business reported a 51.5 percent fall to 229 million euros.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast net profit of 1.34 billion euros, with underlying pre-tax profit of 1.016 billion euros at ING’s banking division and of 500 million euros for the insurance unit. ($1 = 0.8052 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Gilbert Kreijger)

