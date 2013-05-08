ING Q1 in line, plans European insurance IPO in 2014

AMSTERDAM, May 8 (Reuters) - Dutch banking and insurance group ING on Wednesday reported first-quarter net profit broadly in line with forecasts boosted by divestments, and said it plans to push ahead with the initial public offering of its European insurance unit in 2014.

Quarterly net profit was 1.804 billion euros ($2.36 billion), up from 728 million euros a year ago.

A poll of four analysts commissioned by Reuters gave an average forecast for net profit of 1.777 billion euros, ranging between 1.45 billion and 2.08 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb)