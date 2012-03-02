FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ING wins challenge against EU state aid decision
March 2, 2012 / 9:08 AM / in 6 years

ING wins challenge against EU state aid decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 2 (Reuters) - ING won a court challenge against an EU decision on its billion-euro bailout on Friday, with Europe’s second-highest court saying regulators had failed to show that extra aid granted to the Dutch financial group gave it an advantage over rivals.

The Luxembourg-based General Court annulled part of the decision by the European Commission, which acts as competition and state aid regulator in the EU.

“The Commission has not established in the present case that the amendment to the repayment terms for a capital injection constitutes an advantage which a private investor in the same situation would not have granted,” the General Court ruled.

ING said it had had to make hefty concessions as a result of the European Commission’s 2009 decision and had to sell its online bank ING Direct USA last month.

Other conditions barred it from being a price leader in some markets and from making acquisitions. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)

