REFILE-Greve to head ING's new global capital markets group
November 19, 2013 / 9:07 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Greve to head ING's new global capital markets group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to add letter to Follebouckt)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Nov 19 (IFR) - ING has created a new global capital markets (GCM) group housing both its debt and equity businesses as it seeks to align them better for its clients, according to a source.

The Dutch bank has appointed Leo Greve, currently global head of financial institutions event finance and advisory (FIEFA), to be head of the group, effective from January 1 2014. High yield, project bond and financial institutions origination are under the new group’s umbrella.

Greve will report to Percy Rueber as head of GCM and Bart Schmeetz, global head of financial institutions in his continued role as global head of FIEFA.

Philippe Follebouckt, who was head of debt capital markets at the bank, will see his role amalgamated into Greve’s job. He will continue to head up financial markets for Belgium and will act as senior advisor to Greve. He reports to Rueber functionally and Rik Vandenberghe regionally.

Follebouckt will regain his role as head of financial markets network from Mark Newman, who remains Asia’s CEO. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)

