FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch group ING repays a further $1.7 bln to state
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 31, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

Dutch group ING repays a further $1.7 bln to state

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 31 (Reuters) - Dutch financial services group ING Groep NV has repaid a further 1.23 billion euros ($1.68 billion) to the Dutch state, it said on Monday.

The payment takes the total amount returned to the state to 12.5 billion euros, ING said, including 9.3 billion euros in principal and 3.2 billion euros in interest.

ING dismantled its once-fashionable banking and insurance model and announced thousands of job cuts and other savings after its 10 billion euro state rescue in 2008, at the height of the global financial crisis.

ING shares were upgraded on Monday morning by Goldman Sachs to “buy” from “neutral”. The stock was up 2.7 percent in late morning trading in Amsterdam to 10.27 euros.

The payment was funded by a dividend from ING bank to ING group and reduced the bank’s core tier 1 capital ratio by approximately 40 basis points.

$1 = 0.7271 Euros Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.