CORRECTED- NN Group likely to price IPO at 20 euros a share - sources

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - The Amsterdam float of ING‘S insurance arm NN Group is likely to price at 20 euros a share, three sources familiar with the deal said on Tuesday, valuing the offer at 1.54 billion euros ($2.10 billion).

Reuters reported on Monday that orders below 20 euros were likely to miss out. The original price range was set at 18.50-22 euros, later narrowed to 19.50-20.50 euros.

Earlier on Tuesday ING said it was raising the offer size to 77 million shares from 70 million in response to strong demand.