CORRECTED- NN Group likely to price IPO at 20 euros a share - sources
#Corrections News
July 1, 2014 / 8:17 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED- NN Group likely to price IPO at 20 euros a share - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects ‘firm’ to ‘offer’ in first paragraph)

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - The Amsterdam float of ING‘S insurance arm NN Group is likely to price at 20 euros a share, three sources familiar with the deal said on Tuesday, valuing the offer at 1.54 billion euros ($2.10 billion).

Reuters reported on Monday that orders below 20 euros were likely to miss out. The original price range was set at 18.50-22 euros, later narrowed to 19.50-20.50 euros.

Earlier on Tuesday ING said it was raising the offer size to 77 million shares from 70 million in response to strong demand.

$1 = 0.7331 Euros Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
