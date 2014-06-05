ING expects to list insurance arm in two months - CEO

AMSTERDAM, June 5 (Reuters) - The Dutch banking group ING intends to seek a listing for its insurance arm within one to two months, its chief executive said at a news conference on Thursday.

“The intention is to float after you finish the prospectus, which would be one to two months, you would expect, but it really depends in the end on market circumstances,” said Ralph Hamers, ING’s chief executive.

The company announced the floatation of NN Group, its insurance subsidiary, earlier on Thursday. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt, editing by William Hardy)