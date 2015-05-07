FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ING reports better-than-expected first-quarter bank results
May 7, 2015 / 5:57 AM / 2 years ago

ING reports better-than-expected first-quarter bank results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, May 7 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV, the Netherlands’ largest financial group, reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter profit for its banking arm on Thursday, buoyed by both underlying growth and capital gains.

The group said underlying net result at its banking arm was 1.19 billion euros ($1.35 billion), up 43 percent from 830 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an underlying net result of 1.07 billion euros at banking.

ING Group, which still consolidates a 54.6 percent stake in insurer NN Group, reported a group net income of 1.77 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8806 euros) (Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

