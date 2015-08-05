FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ING posts 21 pct rise in underlying net result on solid loan, deposit growth
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 5, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

ING posts 21 pct rise in underlying net result on solid loan, deposit growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 5 (Reuters) - ING, the largest Dutch lender, reported second-quarter earnings in line with analysts’ expectations on Wednesday, with loans and deposits growing amid a European recovery.

The company’s banking arm reported an underlying net result of 1.12 billion euros ($1.22 billion), a 21 percent increase from 923 million euros in the second quarter of 2014.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected an underlying net result of 1.12 billion euros.

CEO Ralph Hamers said the numbers were “driven by robust loan and deposit growth and lower risk costs.”

The bank said it won 600,000 new customers during the quarter. ($1 = 0.9203 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.