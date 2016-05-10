FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-ING misses earnings forecast on higher regulatory costs
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 10, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-ING misses earnings forecast on higher regulatory costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with details from the earnings report, CEO quote)

AMSTERDAM, May 10 (Reuters) - ING Group, the Netherlands’ largest financial services company, reported lower-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, blaming higher “regulatory costs.”

Underlying net result was 842 million euros ($958 million), down 29 percent from 1.19 billion euros in the same period a year earlier, due to a mix of higher regulatory costs and lower revenues at its financial markets unit.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had estimated an average underlying net result of 848 million euros.

ING made higher contributions to deposit guarantee schemes in several countries and to Europe’s single resolution fund to wind down banks that fail.

That increased its regulatory costs to 496 million euros from 174 million euros a year earlier.

Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said the company is looking for ways to offset the higher costs, which pushed its cost-income ratio to 64.5 percent from 51.7 percent.

On other metrics, the bank performed well.

“Customers entrusted ING with an additional 8.8 billion euros of net deposits and we extended 7.1 billion euros of net core lending. Margins remained healthy, supporting the higher quarterly interest result,” Hamers said in a statement.

ING’s interest result increased by 2.3 percent to 3.25 billion euros, while net interest margin improved to 1.51 percent from 1.47 percent.

Provisions for bad loans fell to 265 million euros from 432 million euros in the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8793 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.