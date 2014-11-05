FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Dutch bank ING pre-tax profit up, brings forward state aid repayment
#Corrections News
November 5, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Dutch bank ING pre-tax profit up, brings forward state aid repayment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first and second paragraphs to show the analyst forecast was for pre-tax profit of 1.4 billion euros, not net profit)

AMSTERDAM, Nov 5 (Reuters) - ING Group NV, the largest Dutch lender, on Wednesday missed analysts’ consensus forecasts for its third-quarter results, but pre-tax profits were ahead of forecasts and up on the same period last year.

The bank made a pre-tax profit of 1.5 billion euros ($1.88 billion) in the third quarter, compared to the average of 1.4 billion forecast by analysts polled for Reuters. The net result of 928 million euros was below the consensus of 978 million.

The bank also said it would repay this month the final tranche of state aid received at the height of the financial crisis, clearing the way for it to resume dividend payments. The completion of repayments comes six months ahead of schedule. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
