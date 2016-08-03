Dutch lender ING beats expectations with near 27 pct rise in Q2 net earnings

AMSTERDAM, Aug 3 (Reuters) - ING Group, the largest Dutch financial services company, on Wednesday reported nearly 27 percent higher net earnings for the second quarter due to strong lending growth, beating market expectations.

ING said in a statement that its underlying net earnings came in at 1.4 billion euros ($1.57 billion).

Analysts polled for Reuters had expected an average underlying net result of 1.06 billion euros, or a drop of around 5 percent. ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)