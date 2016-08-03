REFILE-UPDATE 2-Dutch lender ING outshines European peers with strong loan growth

(Adds missing word 'from' in para 5)

* Q2 underlying net earnings 1.4 bln euros beat f'casts

* Operating conditions remain difficult, says CEO

* Customer growth of 650,000 in H1

* Lending book grows 14.8 billion euros in quarter

* Shares jump more than 8 percent on results

By Anthony Deutsch

AMSTERDAM, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Dutch financial services company ING Group easily beat market forecasts on Wednesday with a 27 percent jump in quarterly earnings, helped by strong loan growth as it added hundreds of thousands of customers.

Its shares jumped nearly 9 percent, outperforming European competitors, but were still down 18 percent this year, reflecting investor concerns about the health of Europe's banking sector.

Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers said "operational conditions remain difficult, with the economic shock of a Brexit vote (and) low interest rates."

However, ING appears to be succeeding where other European lenders are failing, in boosting lending.

The bank's core lending book grew by 14.8 billion euros in the second quarter, or up 70 percent from a year earlier, with gains across geographies and sectors.

Roughly half of its new customers were in growth markets Turkey, Romania and Poland, with around 45 percent in developed markets Germany, Australia, France, Italy and Spain, an official said.

Lending to large corporate clients continued to grow, funding large assets, such as pipelines, telecommunications networks and factories, while it drew retail customers away from competitors with new online banking tools.

ING said it maintained margins despite falling interest rates by diversifying products out of lower yielding mortgages and into higher margin structured finance business.

It kept its long-term guidance of 3-4 percent annual loan growth, Hammers told journalists. The economic effects of Britain's vote to leave the European Union should have a limited impact on the company's business, although he said growth would not be consistent every quarter.

"Brexit and the uncertainty it brings along actually makes companies hesitant to invest, hesitant to hire people and will certainly weaken the European and UK economy. That will lead to some weakening of the growth in Europe," Hamers said.

ING's "customer growth in recent years has everything to do with gaining market share from our competitors and nothing to do with Brexit," he said.

European stress tests, released on Friday, showed that in a theoretical economic and financial shock, ING's capital level would drop to 9 percent from 12.7 percent, faring better than many other banks tested although not as well as some others.

In the first half of 2016 ING signed up 650,000 new customers, both retail and professional.

Underlying net earnings came in at 1.4 billion euros ($1.57 billion) for the second quarter, with its banking operations helped by a rebound in commodities prices and favourable currency changes.

Analysts polled for Reuters had expected an average underlying net result of 1.06 billion euros, or a drop of around 5 percent.

The company's fully loaded common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) rose to 13.1 percent, excluding 2.55 billion euros in net profit from the first half of 2016. ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Susan Fenton)