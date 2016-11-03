FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
ING 3Q ahead of expectations; higher commission and fee incomes
November 3, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 10 months ago

ING 3Q ahead of expectations; higher commission and fee incomes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 3 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV, the largest Dutch bank, on Thursday reported a better than expected underlying net result for the third quarter of 1.34 billion euros ($1.49 billion), which the company said was due to continued loan growth and higher commission and fee incomes.

Nine analysts polled for Reuters had forecast underlying net result at 1.11 billion euros, from 1.09 billion euros in the same period a year earlier.

$1 = 0.8999 euros Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
