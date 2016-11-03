ING 3Q ahead of expectations; higher commission and fee incomes

AMSTERDAM, Nov 3 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV, the largest Dutch bank, on Thursday reported a better than expected underlying net result for the third quarter of 1.34 billion euros ($1.49 billion), which the company said was due to continued loan growth and higher commission and fee incomes.

Nine analysts polled for Reuters had forecast underlying net result at 1.11 billion euros, from 1.09 billion euros in the same period a year earlier.