FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
ING Q1 earns ahead of expectations: loans and deposits up, fewer bad loans
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 10, 2017 / 5:09 AM / 3 months ago

ING Q1 earns ahead of expectations: loans and deposits up, fewer bad loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, May 10 (Reuters) - ING Groep, the largest Dutch financial services company, on Wednesday reported better than expected first-quarter net profit of 1.14 billion euros ($1.24 billion) on strong loan growth, stable costs and fewer bad loans.

Analysts polled for Reuters had seen the underlying net result at 1.02 billion euros, from 1.257 billion euros in the same period a year ago. The 2016 figures were helped by a one-time profit of 506 million euros from the sale of shares in former subsidiary NN Group. ($1 = 0.9181 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Stephen Coates)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.