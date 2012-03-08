ING offers debt swap, terms change ahead of insurance sale

AMSTERDAM, March 8 (Reuters) - Dutch bank and insurance group ING offered to exchange debt worth 2.6 billion euros issued by its insurance unit ING Verzekeringen NV, or to change the terms of the debt if the offer was not accepted by bondholders.

ING needs to divest its insurance and investment management operations by the end of 2013 at the latest in return for European Commission approval for 10 billion euros of Dutch state aid received in 2008 at the height of the credit crisis.

“The objective of the transaction is to remove potential ambiguity that the planned divestments may create with regards to these securities, predominantly with regards to the substantial assets disposal clauses which may be triggered by any or more of the divestments,” ING said in a statement.

Debt holders will have the possibility to exchange the debt into bonds issued by ING Groep NV with the same coupon and the same remaining coupon, or to accept a modification of existing terms, ING said. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)