FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dividends will feature prominently in ING insurance IPO - ING CFO
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2014 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

Dividends will feature prominently in ING insurance IPO - ING CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - Dividends will “feature prominently” in the stock market listing of ING ’s insurance arm, the chief financial officer of the Dutch group said on Wednesday.

“We are in the process of preparing for the IPO (initial public offering), it’s fair to say that dividends will feature prominently in the IPO and equity story,” Patrick Flynn told analyts on a conference call.

Earlier, ING said it had secured regulatory approval for the IPO, which is expected to happen later this year and marks the last major restructuring for ING in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

The group is putting 850 million euros ($1.18 billion)of capital into the insurer, and anchor investors have committed 1.275 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7177 euros) (Reporting By Laura Noonan; Editing by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.