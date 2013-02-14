FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2013 / 8:31 AM / 5 years ago

ING plans to sell S.Korea's KB Financial stake in $675 mln deal-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Dutch financial services group ING plans to sell its remaining stake in South Korea’s KB Financial Group Inc in a deal valued at up to $675 million, IFR reported on Thursday.

ING is offering its 19.4 million shares in KB Financial in a range of 37,480-37,750 won each, equivalent to a discount of up to 1.4 percent to Thursday’s close of 38,000 won, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch was hired as sole bookrunner on the deal, IFR said.

$1 = 1086.9500 Korean won Reporting by Daniel Stanton and Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

