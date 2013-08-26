FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ING says to sell S.Korea unit to private equity firm MBK
August 26, 2013 / 6:31 AM / 4 years ago

ING says to sell S.Korea unit to private equity firm MBK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 26 (Reuters) - ING Greop NV has agreed to sell its South Korean insurance unit to private equity firm MBK Partners for total cash proceeds of about 1.84 trillion won ($1.65 billion), the Dutch financial services firm said in a statement on Monday.

The agreement to sell the South Korean unit marks another step in ING’s 1-1/2-year-old Asian divestment process. Last year, the bailed-out Dutch insurer sold its Hong Kong, Macau and Southeast Asian insurance units for a combined value of $3.87 billion.

Under the agreement, ING will hold an indirect 10 percent stake in ING Life Korea for about 120 billion Korean won ($107 million), confirming an earlier Reuters report.

$1 = 1116.9500 Korean won$1 = 1116.9500 Korean won

