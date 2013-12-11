FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea approves MBK's $1.8 bln purchase of ING unit
Sections
Featured
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Puerto Rico
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 11, 2013 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

South Korea approves MBK's $1.8 bln purchase of ING unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - South Korean financial regulators on Wednesday approved private equity firm MBK Partners’ 1.84 trillion won ($1.75 billion)purchase of ING Groep’s local insurance unit, the country’s largest insurance acquisition.

MBK and ING announced the deal in late August as the bailed-out Dutch firm is obliged to offload more than 50 percent of its Asian operations by the end of 2013.

An investment vehicle set up by MBK will take full control of the Korean operation, but the Dutch firm will retain about 10 percent stake in the unit by participating in the special purpose company, which will also allow MBK to use the ING brand for up to five years, a source close to the matter told Reuters. ($1 = 1052.2000 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim and Joyce Lee; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.