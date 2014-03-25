FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ING to repay further 1.2 bln euros of state rescue package
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 25, 2014 / 8:02 AM / 3 years ago

ING to repay further 1.2 bln euros of state rescue package

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 25 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ING said on Tuesday it will pay the Dutch State 1.225 billion euros on March 31, 100 million more than originally scheduled, as part of its repayment of the 10 billion euro support it received during the financial crisis.

The payment brings the total paid to the state to 12.5 billion euros, including 9.3 billion in principal and 3.2 billion in interest and premiums, ING said in a statement.

A final payment of 1.025 billion euros will be made in May 2015, which will bring the total amount of repayments to 13.5 billion euros.

ABN Amro and ING, once the pride of Amsterdam’s international financial hub, are emerging from state bailouts with a scaled back and more locally oriented business model.

Together, they cost their country nearly 32 billion euros to prevent a collapse during the financial crisis. Both are close to repaying their debts and standing alone again but struggle with a weak local economy and tough regulation. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.