ING profit beats forecasts, to complete restructuring by end-2016

AMSTERDAM, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Dutch banking and insurance group ING reported third-quarter net profit of 101 million euros ($136 million) on Wednesday, beating forecasts, and said it was on track to complete its restructuring by the end of 2016.

A poll of five analysts commissioned by Reuters gave an average forecast for a quarterly net loss of 25 million euros, with forecasts ranging from a loss of 69 million euros to a profit of 42 million euros. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by David Cowell)