FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ING profit beats forecasts, to complete restructuring by end-2016
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 6, 2013 / 6:37 AM / 4 years ago

ING profit beats forecasts, to complete restructuring by end-2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Dutch banking and insurance group ING reported third-quarter net profit of 101 million euros ($136 million) on Wednesday, beating forecasts, and said it was on track to complete its restructuring by the end of 2016.

A poll of five analysts commissioned by Reuters gave an average forecast for a quarterly net loss of 25 million euros, with forecasts ranging from a loss of 69 million euros to a profit of 42 million euros. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by David Cowell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.