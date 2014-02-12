FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
URGENT-ING beats 2013 earnings expectations with 22 pct profit surge
February 12, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

URGENT-ING beats 2013 earnings expectations with 22 pct profit surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Dutch financial services giant ING recorded underlying net profit of 3.255 billion euros ($4.45 billion) for 2013, 22 percent better than its 2012 performance and ahead of analysts’ expectations.

“The improvement was driven by a solid performance at ING Bank, which recorded a 21.6 percent increase in underlying pre-tax results,” ING Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said in a statement. Operating earnings at ING insurance rose 6.4 percent.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the group to return underlying net profits of 3.063 billion euros.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
