ING posts higher Q3 pretax profit as Dutch loan provisions fall
#Financials
November 4, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

ING posts higher Q3 pretax profit as Dutch loan provisions fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 4 (Reuters) - ING posted third-quarter results slightly ahead of analysts’ expectations on Wednesday, as provisions for bad loans fell in the Dutch market and it expanded its net interest margin slightly.

The Netherlands’ largest financial services company said its underlying pretax profit was 1.50 billion euros ($1.64 billion), compared to 1.49 billion euros in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts polled had on average expected an underlying result before tax of 1.43 billion euros.

CEO Ralph Hamers said that while risk costs fell in the Netherlands the bank remains “vigilant for any potential impact that imbalances in emerging economies and financial markets could have”. ($1 = 0.9132 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

